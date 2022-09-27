Majority S’pore adults think F1 race has had positive impact on the country: Yougov

SINGAPORE: Latest data from YouGov RealTime Omnibus reveals that a majority or 61 per cent of adults think that the Formula One (F1) Singapore Grand Prix race has had a positive impact on the nation.

YouGov said this comes even as just one in three say they intend to follow the race in person or online (37 per cent), indicating that positive sentiment transcends whether residents identify as fans or not.

After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the F1 race is returning to the republic this weekend.

“Among those who do intend to watch the race however, positive sentiment is even higher (80 per cent),” YouGov, an international online research data and analytics technology group said in a statement issued here today.

YouGov said respondents were also polled on the areas which they believe have seen the greatest impact because of the nation’s hosting of the Grand Prix.

“Tourism came up tops, with eight in 10 saying it has seen a positive impact (81 per cent),” it said.

It noted that seven in 10 said the event has boosted entertainment (70 per cent), while two-thirds said it has improved the country’s international standing (68 per cent), overall economy (67 per cent) and retail (66 per cent).

On the other hand, YouGov said areas which residents were most likely to say have been negatively affected were the environment (37 per cent), local transport (26 per cent) and security (11 per cent).

Analysis by age reveals that young adults were most likely to say that tourism and entertainment have been positively impacted.

Six in seven agreeing in the case of tourism (84 per cent each for those aged 18-24 and 25-34) and close to eight in 10 saying so for entertainment (78 per cent for those aged 18-24; 76 per cent for those aged 25-34).

YouGov RealTime Omnibus provides quick survey results from nationally representative or targeted audiences in multiple markets.

This study was conducted online on Sept 22 – 24, 2022, with a nationally representative sample of 1,045 adults in Singapore (aged 18 and above), using a questionnaire designed by YouGov.

Data figures have been weighted by age, gender, and ethnicity to be representative of all adults in Singapore, and reflect the latest Singapore Department of Statistics (DOS) estimates.-Bernama