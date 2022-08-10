Make sports a national agenda to promote patriotism and unity: K-KOMM

PUTRAJAYA: Sports can be a part of the national agenda to highlight the spirit of patriotism and unity among the people, said Communications and Multimedia Ministry (K-KOMM) secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek.

He said sports can become an important stage in the government’s efforts to form a harmonious and united Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family).

“Apart from promoting a healthy lifestyle, sports can also become a unifying element as it crosses race, religion and culture in line with Keluarga Malaysia,“ he said after officiating the K-KOMM level National Sports Day (HSN) 2022 which was attended by about 500 people here today.

Also present were Information Department director-general Datuk Mohd Sukari Ab Hamid, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Roslan Ariffin and Bernama acting editor-in-chief Jamaluddin Muhammad.

Mohammad said sports as a unity medium is proven as national athletes competing in a tournament or event will always get the full support of Malaysians.

“We will always give our undivided support to the national team despite not being in the event’s venue to ensure victory for our athletes,” he said.

He said K-KOMM ensures the success of HSN by promoting it on television and radio channels including the opening ceremony this morning by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob which was broadcast live on TV1 as well as promotion on social media to encourage people to get involved in the sports events organised at the ministry and state level.

Mohammad also suggested that K-KOMM staff get involved in various exercises and sports after office hours to continue practising a healthy lifestyle which can increase productivity at the same time.

He said HSN is an annual event which was celebrated since 2015 with the aim of creating sports as a culture among Malaysians in line with the government’s target under the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) to make Malaysia a “Sporting Nation” by 2025.

He said that although the HSN 2020 celebration could not be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was held again last year using a hybrid approach, which is physical and virtual.

He said the first edition of HSN 2015 had created a name in the Malaysia Book Of Records (MBOR) as the 'Organisation of the Most Sports Activities Simultaneously in One Day' with a total of 17,648 sports activities successfully attracting the total participation of over five million people.-Bernama