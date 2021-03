ANY fair-minded Malaysians would acknowledge that the Perikatan Nasional government under Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has succeeded relatively well in running the administration of this country since it came to power a year ago.

Despite difficult and challenging times brought about by Covid-19, it has proven its mettle to steer the country to its best surviving position through endless aid worth billions provided to the people, especially vulnerable groups and businesses.

The assistance keeps coming in, keeping up with the government’s focus to assist people continuously through different ways, incentives, strategies and programmes.

Malaysia is now probably at the tail end of the fight against the pandemic, with the year-long roll-out immunisation programme already under way.

Hopefully, all the government’s good work and plans will not go down the drain or be disrupted due to the irresponsible actions of some people, the healthy and wealthy, or the politicians who “jumped queue” to get the vaccines despite not being in the priority groups.

Already, there were several reports about these vaccine queue jumpers. Social media is abuzz with complaints of politicians and their aides cutting queue for the vaccines following its roll-out recently.

While frontliners, in particular medical officers and health personnel, have been working tirelessly, almost 24/7 to treat Covid-19 patients since the outbreak of the pandemic early last year, how could they simply cut the queue without due consideration given to those in the priority groups?

The government has prepared a whole detailed, comprehensive plan on who will be getting it first and how long the whole process will take.

These people/individuals should not ruin or disrupt the government’s plans, simply for their own, selfish gains.

Their actions should not pose a snag to the government’s otherwise people-friendly move to make the vaccines available for almost 27 million Malaysians. These individuals surely lack empathy for other people.

This has prompted the government via the relevant ministries to say that fines are being mulled for those caught jumping the queue.

It is quite embarrassing yet funny that Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has to go to the extent of listing down those who are not included in the list under the first phase of the immunisation programme.

Officers of state executive councilors, mentris besar, state secretaries, family members and spouses of cabinet ministers and lawmakers, take note. The minister has said you are not among those included in the list.

Everyone is affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. No one is spared. We are in this together. Don’t think only about yourself but be considerate to others.