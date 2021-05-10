Making online learning effective

AS we are alerted of another phase of school closure after Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays, there are several issues that need to be continuously worked on, for students, parents and teachers to be able to cope with online learning at home.

As reported, there have been 99 education clusters as of April 25 and so far, many schools have been ordered to close

for sanitisation due to detection of

Covid-19 cases.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Jidin announced that school sessions will be conducted online for two weeks after Raya holidays, taking place from May 16 until May 28.

This is said to be an effort to mitigate the risk of Covid-19 infections in schools after the holidays. If we look at it realistically, unless everyone is responsible in observing the standard operating procedures and there is stringent enforcement during this festive celebration, there are likely to be more cases.

But the common question or concern that is usually raised when it comes to online learning is whether students have such privilege to commit to it. Do they have enough or the right gadgets at home? Can parents afford digital devices for their children? Do they have stable internet connectivity?

The Information, Communication and Technology Use and Access by Individuals and Households Survey Report 2020, released by the Department of Statistics, revealed that the percentage of households with access to digital devices, namely computer, was 77.6%, higher than the preceding year’s figure of 71.3%.

It can also be seen that access to computers remains lower than the access to mobile phones (98.6%), which explains why most students have been using smartphones to attend online classes.

Nonetheless, this could also become an issue in that it is more convenient for students to attempt online learning activities with laptops or tablets – to look at presentation slides and exercises/questions.

But anecdotally, some parents may not be able to afford the costlier digital devices, especially amid the current challenging economic environment. Some students also need to share the same device with their siblings due to affordability.

Data also shows that there is a big gap in terms of access to computers between households living in rural areas and urban areas – 55.5% vs 82.8%, respectively.

Another big concern is internet access

or connectivity. Based on official statistics,

a gap exists in terms of internet access between urban and rural households

– 93.5% and 83.9%, respectively.

Even within the urban areas, many students are still having problems with connectivity that would disrupt their learning activities.

What is worrying is that these issues in adapting to online learning can lead to students losing motivation to learn.

One of the plausible and direct ways to go about this issue is by providing smart devices to those in need, such as the B40 households. As announced in Budget 2021, this initiative is related to the RM150 million allocation for Tabung Cerdik to provide laptops for 150,000 students in 500 schools.

As reported on April 25, 13,000 laptops have been distributed by government-linked companies and government-linked investment companies to various State Education Departments involving more than 1,000 students as beneficiaries.

Cerdik is targeting at least 50,000 students in receiving digital devices by the end of May, and the remaining 100,000 devices to be distributed by end-September this year.

Given the need to have students learning online again due to elevated risks of

Covid-19 infections, the government needs to hasten the distribution of devices in order to facilitate students’ learning process, and to also ease the burden of parents who cannot afford the devices due to financial constraints.

Concurrently, discipline in using digital devices needs to be instilled among students, and this is where the role of parents is crucial. It is important to ensure that

there is no abuse in usage, and to try to

make online learning as effective as physical classes.

Efforts to improve internet connectivity should also be expedited via Jendela, given the extended need for students to learn online. Based on Jendela’s second quarterly (2Q21) report, the number of network complaints received in the first quarter of this year had gone up again to 54,538 (28,577 in 4Q20). The largest share of complaints continues to be contributed by poor 4G coverage.

And finally, there needs to be monetary aid for teachers who have to spend their own money to cater to online learning for students. Just like students, teachers also need support and motivation to keep on teaching.

To make online learning work, so long

as the uncertainty remains, mutual understanding and cooperation among students, parents as well as teachers are much needed.