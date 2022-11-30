Malacca cops nab 7 for allegedly betting on World Cup matches

MALACCA: Malacca police have arrested seven Malaysian men believed to be either bookies or punters involved in football gambling activities in conjunction with the Qatar World Cup 2022 via Op Soga IX in the state from Nov 19 until yesterday.

Malacca Police chief Datuk Zainol Samah said all seven men, aged between 30 and 46, were arrested in separate raids around the state during that period, adding that they also seized cash totalling RM4,416, seven handphones and betting slips.

“Investigations are ongoing under Section 6(3) of the Betting Act 1953, which provides for a fine of not more than RM200,000 and imprisonment for not more than five years if convicted.

“Malacca police are committed in our efforts to eradicate gambling and betting activities involving football tournaments, especially during the ongoing Qatar World Cup 2022 campaign,” he said in a statement today.

He also thanked members of the public for channelling information on football gambling activities that led to the arrest of the seven suspects and urged the public to continue relaying such information.-Bernama