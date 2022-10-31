Malacca floods: Number of evacuees drops to 16

MALACCA: The number of flood evacuees in Malacca dropped to 16 people from five families as of 8 am this morning compared with 17 people involving six families as of 4 pm yesterday.

The Malacca Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said that all evacuees involved residents in the Alor Gajah district who were housed at the temporary relief centre (PPS) at Kampung Belimbing community hall.

They are residents of Kampung Panchor, Kampung Beringin, Kampung Pulau and Kampung Belimbing, it said.-Bernama