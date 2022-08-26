Malacca govt proposes adopting Turkiye's medical technology

MALACCA: The Malacca government has proposed to adopt medical technology from Turkiye for the treatment of diabetes and obesity, namely diabetic surgery through the involvement of private hospitals in the state.

State Health and Anti-Drug Committee chairman Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh said the medical technology is also seen to be able to treat and reduce the problem of obesity among the population in addition to providing added value in health tourism products.

“In this state, many hospitals can use this technology, perhaps local doctors can be sent to Turkiye to study the procedure and then to use this technology in Melaka.

“This can also indirectly attract more visitors from abroad to seek treatment here in line with the state government’s desire to make Malacca a centre for health tourism,“ he told reporters in Ayer Keroh here today.

Earlier, he witnessed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony on diabetic surgery between Star Medik and the Malacca branch of the Malaysian Diabetes Association.

Meanwhile, Muhamad Akmal said beginning Oct 1, centralised parking for visitors to Malacca Hospital will be implemented at Taman 1 Lagenda.

He said a notice in connection with the implementation will be released in September and visitors intending to go to Malacca Hospital will need to park their vehicles in this place and use a shuttle bus operated by Panorama.

“Approximately 800 parking spaces included in the existing multi-storey facility at Malacca Hospital will be reserved for the elderly, the disabled (PwD) and staff working in the emergency department only,“ he added.-Bernama