Malacca KPDNHEP records 30 offences since April 3

MALACCA: The Melaka Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) recorded a total of 30 cases for various offences following enforcements carried out during the month of Ramadan from April 3 to 22.

State Unity, Information, Human Resources and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Ngwe Hee Sem said of the total, 16 cases were recorded under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 and most of the offences were related to failure to display price tags.

He said seven cases were offences under the Consumer Protection Act 1999, followed by the Weights and Measures Act 1972 (three cases), Copyright Act 1987 (two cases) and one case each under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and Trade Descriptions Act 2011.

“Under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act, a total of RM3,500 compound fines were issued while compounds amounting to RM600 were also issued under the Weights and Measures Act.

“Besides that, various items were seized involving a total confiscation value of RM18,753.20 under the Control of Supplies Act, Copyright Act and Consumer Protection Act,“ he told reporters after inspecting the implementation of the Malaysian Family Sale at Mydin Ayer Keroh here last night.

Commenting further, he said a total of 2,507 business premises including Ramadan markets and bazaars in the state were inspected and a total of 38 complaints were received.

Ngwe said during the period, no offences were detected involving traders in bazaars or markets in the state but regular monitoring would continue.-Bernama