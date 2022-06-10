Malacca KPDNHEP seize 500 tonnes of fertilizer, sugar worth RM4.5m

MALACCA: The alacca Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) seized 500 tonnes of fertilizer and sugar worth RM4.5 million from an unlicensed warehouse at the Bukit Rambai Industrial Area, here today.

State KPDNHEP director Norena Jaafar (pix) said 200 tonnes of fertilizer worth over RM3.6 million and 300 tonnes of granulated sugar worth RM855,000 was seized during the raid at about 11 am this morning.

She said the enforcement team conducted surveillance for about a week and found that the warehouse belonged to a company that operated in the same area and distributed controlled and subsidised items such as sugar and flour.

“The company has another warehouse, but preliminary investigations revealed that the warehouse does not have a permit and licence to store controlled commodities under the Supply Control Act 1961,“ she said.

“Based on the record, the licensed warehouse of the wholesale company is only authorised to store controlled items like sugar, oil, and flour. The limit is 50 tonnes per item,” she said at a press conference here today.

Norena said initial investigations revealed that the seized sugar was not in good condition, probably affected by floods, and bought at a cheaper price.

The sugar was resold at a lower price to industries, especially those in the food and beverage sector and food manufacturers.

She said as for the seizure of the fertilizer, the owner of the company allegedly bought it for his own cultivation.

Checks found that the seized fertilizer was supplied under the Federal Government Fertilizer Subsidy programme and is not for sale to the public. The seized fertilizer is packaged in 20-kilogramme and 50-kilogramme packages, and we are still investigating where the shipment came from, she said.

Norena said during the raid, two foreigners, aged 25 and 30, who were in charge of the warehouse, were on the premises and their statements were recorded.

She added that the premises owner, a 60-year-old local man, will also be called in to assist in the investigations under the Control Supplies Act 1961.-Bernama