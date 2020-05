MALACCA: The Malacca Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has confiscated goods worth RM325,219.77 in 97 cases from Jan 1 until yesterday.

Chairman of the state Unity, Community Relations, Human Resource and Consumer Affairs Committee Datuk Ismail Othman said 42 cases involved the Weights and Measures Act 1972, Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 (37 cases), Supplies Act 1961 (eight cases), Trademarks Act 2019 (five cases), Trade Description Act 2011 (three cases) and the Consumer Protection Act 1999 (two cases).

He said during the same period, compounds amounting to RM35,850 and fines totalling RM49,000 were also issued to traders who committed these offences.

“A total of 8,730 business premises were inspected and 381 complaints received during this period. Of these, 366 complaints have been resolved.

“During the Movement Control Order (MCO) and Conditional MCO (CMCO) periods which began on March 18 until yesterday, the traders committed 32 offences,” he told reporters after visiting the Melaka Main Market here today.

Also present were chairman of the state Agriculture, Livestock, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperative Committee Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee, and director of Melaka KPDNHEP, Norena Jaafar.

Ismail said the most number of offences committed by the traders during the MCO and CMCO periods were under the Weights and Measures Act 1972 with 24 cases, followed by offences under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 (six cases) and the Supplies Act 1961 (two cases).

He said compounds amounting to RM8,900 were issued to these traders and goods worth RM1,670.62 seized.

“A total of 40 notices were also issued, including 31 involving the price of chicken and 2,515 premises inspected during the MCO and CMCO periods,” he said. -Bernama