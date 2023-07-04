Malacca opposition bloc spurns CM's invite to join gov't

MALACCA: Malacca Opposition Leader Dr Yadzil Yaakub has rejected an offer to join the government bloc as part of efforts to strengthen the state’s first ever unity government.

Dr Yadzil, Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Bemban state assemblyman, said he and Sungai Udang assemblyman Dr Mohd Aleef Yusof had decided to remain in the opposition to serve as checks and balances to the state government.

“Do not fear us the opposition which comprises just two representatives.

“The question now is whether the 21-member Malacca government comprising Exco (Executive Council) and deputy Exco members will be more efficient and be able to record a multifold increase in revenue; it will be impossible without extra expenditure,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Yadzil said the appointment of deputy Exco members in a small Malacca state government was a waste of money.

“We will listen to and carry the community’s voice and pulsebeat of the people in the state,” he added.

Yesterday, Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said he hoped the two PN assemblymen could join the newly formed state unity government before the Anti-Party Hopping Enactment was tabled in the State Assembly in July.

Ab Rauf, who is also state Umno chief, said if the two agree to join the unity government, Malacca will create history for being the first zero-opposition state.

The Malacca State Assembly has 28 seats - 21 belonging to Barisan Nasional, five to Pakatan Harapan and two to PN. -Bernama