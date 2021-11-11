Malacca PH to keep door open for rival parties to join govt

PETALING JAYA: Malacca Pakatan Harapan (PH) is open to opposing parties joining forces with the coalition to establish a new state government following the November 20 elections, reports The Malaysian Insight.

According to state PKR head, Datuk Halim Bachik(pix), parties wanting to join PH must adhere to its way of administrating the state.

“We can work together. We will wait (for election results), but the condition is they must follow PH ruling and follow our policies.

“I’m confident that we can win the elections, but we have to work very hard,” he told The Malaysian Insight in an interview recently.

On Nov 10, while launching the Barisan Nasional manifesto, deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan also said his coalition was agreeable to the idea but maintained that BN must be the core in any new state administration.

He said that without stability, the state government’s position is under threat at any time.

Perikatan Nasional (PN), PH and BN are contesting in all 28 seats, with Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional (Iman) contesting one seat and Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra), contesting five seats.

A total of 11 seats will see three candidates on the ballot paper, nine seats will see four candidates competing, five seats will be contested by five candidates, and three seats will have six parties contesting.

A total of 22 independent candidates will participate in the state polls, which are set to take place on November 20.