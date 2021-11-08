Malacca polls to lay groundwork for next general election, say analysts

PETALING JAYA: In many ways, the Malacca snap election is shaping up into a dress rehearsal for the main event – the 15th general election (GE15).

Candidates as young as 21 are in the fray, a move an analyst said could herald more new faces to woo young voters.

Another analyst sees it as an opportunity for each political party to test its strategy going into GE15, which must be held by 2023.

However, some things remain unchanged, as the tradition of fielding defectors is still being practised.

For political commentator Dr Mohd Tajuddin Mohd Rasdi, the Malacca election is “the best thing that has happened since the Sheraton Move” that led to the downfall of the duly-elected Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

“There will be many multi-cornered fights, with coalitions, parties and independents entering the fray. It is a stride towards democracy,” he said.

Tajuddin added that the decisions by PH to field 25-year-old Muhamad Danish of DAP and 21-year-old Farzana Hayani Mohd Nasir of PKR were part of a strategy to “test run” newbies in politics.

From next year, the voting age will be lowered to 18 from 21 currently, and political parties are already formulating strategies to win over the young voters.

Political analyst Dr Sivamurugan Pandian of Universiti Sains Malaysia said political parties would be assessing their strengths and weaknesses in Malacca, in preparation for GE15.

“Whatever the outcome, the strategies that work for the state election will be used for the general election.”

He said voters could base their choice on factors such as the candidate’s educational background, age, expertise, party affiliation and issues.

He added that the fact all three main contending coalitions – PH, Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional – are using the same strategy of fielding a mix of candidates shows that this is early preparation for GE15.

However, Tajuddin said the decision by PH to field defectors from Umno shows that some things have not changed.

“This is using your enemy to kill another. It’s just political strategy,” he said in reference to the decision to field Datuk Seri Idris Haron and Datuk Nor Azman Hassan in their respective seats.

Idris, a former chief minister and incumbent Asahan assemblyman, left Umno to join PKR and Nor Azman, who has joined Amanah, will defend his Pantai Kundor seat.

They are among the four assemblymen who withdrew their support for sitting Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali of Umno last month, causing the collapse of the state government.

“To beat the enemy, you must understand his weaknesses and to do that, you work with him. This is management of change,” he said.

Tajuddin pointed out that since an anti-hopping law has yet to be passed, there is nothing wrong in PH working with the defectors.

The decision to field Idris and Nor Azman drew the ire of Malaysia United Democratic Alliance president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

“This is undignified and politics with no principles,” he said at a press conference to announce that his party would not be participating in the Malacca polls.

“Instead, we will focus on preparing for the next general election,” he added.

Tajuddin also criticised the Election Commission for not allowing gatherings or ceramah for the polls.

“Now that many have been vaccinated, just ensure that the standard operating procedures are properly observed during the campaign,” he said.