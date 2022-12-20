Malacca Socso disbursed RM28.2m in various benefits as of Nov

ALOR GAJAH : The Malacca Social Security Organisation (Socso) has settled the claims for various benefits by 18,327 employees with a payout of more than RM28.2 million as of November.

“During the same period, Socso also funded dependents’ pensions amounting to RM61,906 involving 27 cases, in addition to invalidity pensions of RM412,637 (182 cases), survivors’ pensions of RM573,401 (408 cases) and funeral management benefits amounting to RM1.5 million for 794 cases.

“Therefore we hope that all workers, including the self-employed and gig economy workers, will contribute to Socso, to ensure their safety and welfare are always protected,“ he told reporters in Kampung Kuala Sungga, Tebong here today.

Earlier, he presented benefit payments to Muhammad Haikal Mohamad Taha, 21, as part of a visit by the Socso Prihatin Squad, which was also attended by Malacca Socso director Abd Razak Omar.

Muhammad Haikal, who suffered permanent disability as a result of a road crash on March 15 last year received a permanent disability benefit payment amounting to RM64,745 which was paid directly for the first payment, and will receive subsequent monthly payments of RM1,430.

In addition, his parents who are also his guardians, received a constant-attendance allowance (ELS) along with other items such as disposable diapers and milk for daily use.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Haikal’s mother, Faridah Yusop, 50, said the help received could reduce the burden on her family who needed at least RM1,000 a month to buy milk for Muhammad Haikal, her third child.

“Alhamdulillah this donation is very helpful because the cost of special milk is quite expensive in addition to having to hire an ambulance every time Muhammad Haikal undergoes physiotherapy treatment in Tampin, Negeri Sembilan with the income of my husband who only works in the village although the contribution from family members help a lot,“ she said.

In the meantime, Abd Razak hoped housewives in the state would take the opportunity to register under the Housewives’ Social Security Scheme (SKSSR) which came into effect on Dec 1 and was introduced under the Housewives’ Social Security Act 2022.

He said within two weeks of the scheme being introduced, there were more than 80 housewives who had contributed to the scheme, which aims to provide social security protection to the group from domestic disasters and disability while managing the household.

“They only have to pay RM120 a year for this scheme and we hope that more housewives and husbands in the state can make contributions for their wives who are not working with SKSSR, and this is for housewives who have not reached the age of 55,“ he added.-Bernama