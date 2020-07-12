Malacca to refurbish fishermen’s facilities in stages

MALACCA: The Malacca government will refurbish fishermen’s infrastructure and facilities in stages and resolve the coastal erosion issue which has affected fishing activities in certain areas in the state.

Malacca Chief Minister, Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali (pix) said the refurbishment works would be carried out based on priorities and needs through monitoring by the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) and the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID), depending on the allocation.

“We take note of all the problems or issues involving fishermen, and improvements of fishery infrastructure will be carried out from time to time.

“Under the 12th Malaysian Plan, we will also apply for allocation to resolve the coastal erosion issue, along several areas of the state’s coastline,” he told reporters after visiting the Pantai Puteri Fishermen’s Base here today.

Sulaiman said the initiative would benefit 1,126 fishermen and licensed crew members in the state, thus ensuring the fishery sector would continue to provide adequate food supply in the state.

In another development, he said the state government would give focus on developing “belacan” or shrimp paste producing activities in the state as the product has great potential to be marketed internationally.

Among efforts that will be carried out are by providing technical training to belacan entrepreneurs, especially in terms of marketing and promotional aspects to add value to the product so that it can compete with other food products in the market, he added.

Meanwhile, Sulaiman in a statement said through the ‘Jom Golf Ke Melaka’ programme which was launched today, the state government has set a target to generate over RM2 million revenue for the period of July to Dec this year.

He said this was following several great deals offered at four locations in the state, namely the A’Famosa and Country Club, Ayer Keroh Country Club, Orna Golf and Country Club and Tiara Melaka Golf and Country Club. -Bernama