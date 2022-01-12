Malacca to table Budget 2023 on Dec 12

ALOR GAJAH: The Malacca Budget 2023 will be tabled at the State Assembly sitting which will be held for four days starting Dec 12.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali (pix) said the tabling of the budget would be done on the first day of the sitting.

“Among the focus in the Budget 2023 is initiatives to improve the state’s economy and create job and business opportunities for the people.

“It will also take into account the well-being and welfare of the people of Malacca,” he told reporters here today.

He was met after officiating at the launching ceremony of Universiti Melaka’s (UniMel) official logo and song and handing over of PerantiSiswa devices, with UniMel vice-chancellor Prof Dr Abdul Razak Ibrahim also present.

Elaborating, Sulaiman said all 28 assemblymen, including those from the opposition, will be given the opportunity to debate the state Budget 2023.

In another development, he said the state government, through the Malacca Education Trust Fund, allocated RM1 million every year for 1,000 Malacca natives who successfully enrolled in UniMel and Melaka International College of Science and Technology (Micost).

“A total of 700 UniMel students and 300 Micost students will receive an incentive of RM1,000 each to ease their burden in preparing to start their tertiary education, especially those from the B40 group,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sulaiman said the rebranding of Kolej Universiti Islam Melaka (KUIM) to UniMel with a full university status is hoped to produce more Malacca natives with a high education level and good occupation.-Bernama