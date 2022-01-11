Malacca Umno welcomes anyone willing to assist party

State Umno liaison committee chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh (pix) said this was because, in politics, there are no permanent enemies or friends.

“We welcome anyone who wants to support us,” he told reporters after chairing the special Melaka Barisan Nasional (BN) meeting here tonight.

He said this when asked if Umno is ready to accept Mohd Rafiq’s assistance in GE15 if he intends to do so.

Yesterday, Mohd Rafiq announced his resignation from all party posts and that he has left Bersatu with immediate effect.

This was after he was not selected as the Perikatan Nasional candidate for Tangga Batu parliamentary seat, despite having served in the constituency since 2016.

Meanwhile, Ab Rauf urged Umno members not selected as GE15 candidates to continue the party’s struggle.

“We hope those selected (as candidates) will work hard while those not selected, please show your support to the candidates to be announced tomorrow.

“This is not a personal right, this is the party’s right. We must understand that our struggle is based on the party’s strength and not our own,” he said.-Bernama