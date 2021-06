KUALA LUMPUR: The Malay Rulers who attended a special meeting at the Istana Negara today expressed support and shared the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Mustafa Ri'ayatuddin Billah Shah’s view that Parliament should reconvene as soon as possible.

Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, said at the state level, the Malay rulers were also of the view that the state legislative assemblies in their respective states should be allowed to reconvene as soon as possible.

“Conference methods and procedures, such as those being practised in several countries that have been proven to be able to control the Covid-19 virus infection, should be introduced and adopted in this country,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Syed Danial said the Rulers were of the view that it was important to respect the check and balance mechanism between the executive, legislative and judicial branches to ensure transparent governance, integrity and accountability to the people, especially in financial matters and national expenditure.

In a special meeting with the Malay rulers yesterday afternoon, Al-Sultan Abdullah expressed his view that Parliament should reconvene as soon as possible.

Present were Sultan Nazrin Shah of Perak, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah of Selangor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar of Johor, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin of Terengganu, Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Almarhum Tuanku Munawir and Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Almarhum Sultan Badlishah of Kedah.

Also in attendance were Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah and Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail.

Meanwhile, Syed Danial said the Rulers also expressed their appreciation to the King for practising the culture of consultation, for his readiness to listen to the views of the institution representing the people and holding the meeting yesterday to get the advice of the Malay Rulers.

“Such a spirit is in line with culture of syura (consultation) that was practised by Islam when the ummah faced something big that needed a solution,” he said.

He said that during the discussion, the Rulers also gave additional views and expressed their opinions openly and frankly in the spirit of mutual respect so that they could be used as a guide and reference material for His Majesty to make a decision.

Syed Danial explained that the Malay Rulers also said that various parties had informed them of their concerns regarding the country’s current situation, apart from presenting various proposals for the Rulers to help formulate a solution to ease the burden faced by a majority of the people.

“It is the duty of His Majesty and the Malay Rulers in the states to balance the various demands so as to ensure justice and prevent the real or perceived possibility of abuse of power,” he said.

In the statement, Syed Danial also said that the Malay Rulers agreed on the following matters:

(i) The lives and livelihoods of the people must be given priority over everything else;

(ii) The vaccination programme must be stepped up by reducing bureaucracy so that the target of 80 per cent herd immunity could be achieved as soon as possible;

(iii) The programme to combat Covid-19 must be understood as well as supported by the people without raising any suspicion and without being seen as having any hidden political agenda;

(iv) The approach to combat Covid-19 must be inclusive, involve various interested parties in a spirit of listening and learning, as well as prepared to make any modifications, improvements and new explorations to successfully convince and obtain the full cooperation of the people at various levels;

(v) The rising political temperature must be cooled down;

(vi) The importance of a government that is stable and capable of gaining the confidence as well as support of the majority of the people; and

(vii) There is no need to place the country under the Emergency rule after Aug 1, 2021.

-Bernama