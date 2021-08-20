Malay rulers to convene special meeting at Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR: Malay rulers are expected to convene a special meeting at Istana Negara today to discuss the country’s current political issues, particularly in relation to the appointment of the 9th Prime Minister of Malaysia.

The meeting is expected to begin at 2.30 pm and will be presided by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The focus will definitely be on the appointment of a Member of Parliament (MP) who commands the majority support of the Dewan Rakyat as the country’s new prime minister in accordance with Article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution.

This is necessary following the resignation of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Prime Minister on Aug 16.

Yesterday, the King granted separate audience to 114 MPs from Barisan Nasional (BN), Perikatan Nasional (PN), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and also the Independents.

The MPs from Pakatan Harapan (PH) and its allies, however, had not been granted a similar audience with the King.

It was reported that the audience with the King was to enable the MPs to verbally declare and verify their statutory declarations (SD) stating support for their prime minister candidate.

Based on the statements issued by various parties and MPs, Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail looked certain to be appointed prime minister to replace Muhyiddin, while PH maintained Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as their candidate.

Al-Sultan Abdullah had also decreed that the new prime minister must seek a vote of confidence as soon as possible to determine his legitimacy and majority support in the Dewan Rakyat.

His Majesty also reminded victorious political party leaders and representatives to extend a hand of cooperation to those who are not successful and to work as a team to maintain harmony. -Bernama