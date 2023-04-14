Malayalee community all set to celebrate Vishu

PETALING JAYA: The Malayalee community in the country will celebrate Vishu, which is their New Year, tomorrow.

Steeped in ceremonies and practices that are unique to the community, it marks the beginning of new hope and aspirations, said Malaysia Malayalee Samuga Samajam Association president Uthaya Kumar Balakrishnan.

He said according to the Malayalam almanac, Vishu marks the beginning of the Medam month, which spans from April 15 to May 14 in the English calendar.

“For the Malayalees, Vishu is the second most important celebration after Onam. People often think that Vishu and Onam are the same, but it’s not.”

Uthaya Kumar said Vishu is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and is celebrated by worshipping Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna.

Vishu symbolises the beginning of Spring, and is celebrated in Kerala, India, where the Malayalees come from, he said.

“It marks the auspicious day when farmers begin to plough the land and carry out other agricultural activities after offering prayers to the Gods.”

Uthaya Kumar said there are some traditions and customs that have been in practice for generations, and one of them is Vishu Kani.

“This is a sacred ceremonial preparation comprising uncooked rice, a photo or idol of Lord Vishnu, flowers, fruits, betel leaves, new clothes, money, gold ornaments, coins, brass valkannadi (hand mirror), yellow flowers called kanikkonna (cassia fistula) and others.

“The ritual of Vishu Kani must be done at Brahma Muhurta, which is the time before sunrise, as it is believed that the first thing we see is what we will receive in the coming year. It will be prepared on the eve of Vishu,” he said.

He added that parents will close their children’s eyes when they get up in the morning, and guide them to the “holy preparation” to ensure that it is the first thing they see on the auspicious day.

Uthaya Kumar said the next thing that celebrants do on Vishu is Vishu Kaineetam and Vishu Paddakam.

“After observing Vishu Kanni, family members will wear new clothes to receive Vishu Kaineetam, which is the practice of receiving money. For this tradition, the elders will hand out coins or notes to the younger members of the family.

“Children and adults will then play with firecrackers from morning to night, which is an integral part of the celebration.”

Uthaya Kumar said it is part of the Malayalee tradition to also prepare Vishu Sadhya, better known as the feast, where vegetarian food is served.

“The celebrants would prepare Vishu katta (rice cake), mambazha pradhaman (sweet mango pudding), unniyappam, vishu kanji (rice and coconut porridge), ela ada (steamed pancake with coconut), chakka ada (steamed jackfruit) and semiya payasam, among others,” he said.

For decorations, nettipattam, which are elephant caparisons, will be hung on the wall and around the house for protection.

However, Malayalees usually prefer simplicity and focus more on decorating the prayer room, he added.

“Some of the other decorations that we use are an uruli or brass bowl, Lord Krishna idol, kathakali dolls and masks, valkannadi, artificial kanikonna flowers, hanging bundles of padi, and nettoor petti (Kerala jewellery box).

“Aside from that, we would also prepare ashtamangalyam, which is a set of eight items that are widely found in Hindu homes in Kerala that symbolically represent auspiciousness and prosperity,” he said.