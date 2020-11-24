Malaysia adopts comprehensive approach to ensure Covid-19 under control

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has adopted a comprehensive approach based on fundamental public health measures, the whole-of-government, as well as the whole-of-society to ensure that the Covid-19 can be brought under control, save lives and enable societies and economies to function.

Minister Of Health Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said this approach has enabled Malaysia to ‘flatten the curve’ rapidly during the second wave of the pandemic.

“And we are optimistic that Malaysia will succeed in ‘flattening the curve’ once again with the third wave that we are currently facing. As we are nearing the end of 2020, we understand that we need to adapt how we live with the threat of Covid-19 transmission within our communities,” he said.

Dr Adham said this when delivering his online keynote address during the 3rd China-Asean Forum On Health Cooperation Towards A Health Silk Road. Also present were Secretary-General of ASEAN Datuk Lim Jock Hoi and World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for the Western Pacific, Dr. Takeshi Kasai.

The minister said Malaysia also continued to focus on priority areas such as non-communicable disease prevention and control, mental health, and digitalizing healthcare through innovation.

Dr Adham pointed out that available resources and manpower have to be realigned and redistributed to ensure that Malaysia continues to provide quality and affordable healthcare to people while managing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Although Covid-19 continues to threaten our health systems worldwide, Malaysia’s Ministry of Health has the obligation to provide continuous healthcare services and treatment to those in need, while at the same time protect our healthcare frontliners.

“When Malaysia experienced our first wave in early 2020, ASEAN Plus Three member states were among the first to offer their assistance and support, we appreciate and grateful for the assistance that was extended to Malaysia, despite knowing that ASEAN Plus Three member states were also battling the pandemic in their respective countries,” he said.

On the theme of today’s forum “Building an ASEAN-China Community of Health through Solidarity and Cooperation”, Dr Adham opined that it was very relevant with the current public health issues and challenges faced in combating Covid-19 regionally and globally. — Bernama