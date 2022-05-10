Malaysia Airlines adds direct flight from KL to Doha

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines Bhd will expand its international network with a new direct flight to Doha starting May 25 marking it as the third Middle East destination after Jeddah and Madinah.

“The new service will provide passengers with seamless connectivity via Hamad International Airport, enabling optimal connections to the United States, Europe, Africa and the Middle East through the codeshare partnership with Qatar Airways,” the airline said.

According to Malaysia Airlines chief executive officer Capt Izham Ismail, the national airline’s new route to Doha is an excellent opportunity to expand its network and offerings, including connecting the ASEAN markets with the Middle East region.

“The service will further boost the growth of traffic flow via KL International Airport (KLIA), opening up Malaysia more broadly to travellers from other international destinations,” he said.

Malaysia Airlines will operate a direct daily flight between KLIA (KUL) and Hamad International Airport, Doha (DOH) via MH160 departing KUL-DOH at 9:20 pm and MH161 departing DOH-KUL at 1:30 am.