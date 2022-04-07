Malaysia Airlines expands technology, distribution contract with Amadeus

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airlines Bhd has partnered with travel technology company Amadeus in a multi-year deal to improve customer experience, including corporate and travel retailers over the coming years.

The deal will see Malaysia’s national airline adopting Altéa NDC, Reference Experience, Dynamic Intelligence Hub and renewing its Amadeus Altéa Passenger Service System contract.

The airline has also renewed and expanded its multi-year air content distribution partnership. With the seamless integration of Altéa NDC with the Amadeus Travel Platform, travel retailers will soon be able to access Malaysia Airlines’ full range of NDC-enabled content with full servicing

functionalities.

New Distribution Capability (NDC) is a travel industry-supported program by the International Air Transport Association aimed at modernising the way air products are retailed to travel agents, corporations and travelers.

Amadeus Altéa NDC offers a more convenient and direct way to book flights, dynamic pricing and personalisation, access to richer content, and the ability to select seats. Moreover, Amedus Altéa Suite provides passenger servicing solutions, web booking, merchandising and data management. The benefits of using the Altéa PSS extend to Amadeus travel sellers as well. Sellers can use the same technology platform that airlines use, giving them access to real-time data to better serve customers.

Malaysia Airlines will also leverage on Reference Experience, an open platform to enable the airline to be more agile and user-friendly in the digital space while increasing conversion to improve revenue. Meanwhile, the Amadeus’ Dynamic Intelligence Hub, a real-time data engineering platform centralises Malaysia Airlines’ data, integrates systems and automates business processes with artificial intelligence.

Malaysia Airlines Group CEO Izham Ismail commented that the company is adopting NDC because modernising airline retail is essential for the entire business travel community.

“With new technology solutions from Amadeus beyond the Passenger Service System, we can offer relevant and richer shopping experiences by allowing customers to personalise their travels.”