Malaysia an important location for German firms to diversify businesses: German President

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia will be an important location for German companies to diversify their businesses and investments, said German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

He said there are over 700 German companies based in Malaysia creating 65,000 jobs, and there is room for more German companies to diversify and supply to their markets in the region.

“We know about the business location and the German business community has embarked in the past towards diversification in the manufacturing and supply chain,” he said in a joint press conference with Malaysia’s Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Perdana Putra here today.

Steinmeier said there were many potential collaborations between Germany and Malaysia, and one of the sectors that needed to be intensified is vocational training.

He said during his visit to Penang yesterday that there were numerous German high-tech companies in Penang producing semiconductors and medical supplies, but there was a lack of vocational training for youths.

“I talked to the young people who voiced their expectations and we need to intensify and do more in the field of vocational training in Malaysia,” he said. -Bernama