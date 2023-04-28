Malaysia applying for extra 10,000 haj pilgrim quota this year

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is applying for an extra 10,000 haj quota from the Saudi Arabian government for this year’s haj season, according to Tabung Haji (TH) Board chairman Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar.

He said the decision on the application is expected to be known by May 21 before the first flight ferrying Malaysian haj pilgrims departed to Makkah to perform the fifth pillar of Islam.

“Insya-Allah, we are applying (for extra quota),” he told reporters after the announcement of TH profit distribution for the financial year of 2022, here today.

Also present were the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na'im Mokhtar, TH Group managing director and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Amrin Awaluddin and TH Group executive director of finance Mustakim Mohamad.

On March 25, Mohd Na’im was reported as saying that 31,600 Malaysians have been offered to perform the haj this year, and the government was still awaiting Saudi Arabia's approval for an additional 350 pilgrims.

He said one of the reasons presented to the Saudi Arabian government is that Malaysia's population has grown to 31.95 million.

In another development, Mohd Na'im said his department would discuss with state fatwa committee chairmen to find the best method to standardise the direction of the Qibla, which is the direction of the Kaabah to which Muslims turn to during their daily prayers.

He also advised Muslims in the country to refer to the falak or fatwa committee in their respective states to get accurate Qibla direction.

Prior to this, it was reported that about 40 per cent of the 5,000 surveyed Muslim homes in the Klang Valley were found to be off-course from the right Qibla location due to a variety of reasons, including errors in compass reading.

It was also found that some of the readings were nearly 180 degrees off from where they should have been as confirmed by the Selangor Astronomers Association (PAFNS) after surveying more than 20,000 residences and buildings to determine the direction of the Qibla. -Bernama