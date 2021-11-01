Malaysia capable of competing in global wooden furniture market: Wee

KOTA TINGGI: Malaysia is capable of competing in the global market of wooden furniture, which is in high demand, and the export value is expected to increase this year even though the country being affected by Covid-19.

Deputy Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng said Malaysia received high demand for wooden furniture, among others from the United States and European countries.

“Despite implementing the Movement Control Order (MCO) last year, we recorded RM11 billion worth of exports and it is expected to increase to RM13 billion this year as demand increases.

“This is the traditional market that we have and it shows that we are able to compete globally for overseas markets,“ he told a press conference after visiting the Malaysian Rubber Board (MRB) Research Station in Penawar, here today.

Wee said among the types of Malaysian wooden furniture that received high demand was rubber wood furniture.

“The rubber wood is sourced from the rubber industry, the wood is a ‘renewable’ source so it is categorised as sustainable timber.

“After producing rubber, we sell it in the form of logs ... hence, MRB always strives to produce large rubber trees and at the same time produce good rubber,“ he said.

On rubber smallholders, Wee said the government endeavours to help increase the income of about 450,000 rubber smallholders in the country, among others through the MyROL online rubber tender transaction platform developed by the MRB.

“These transactions can be done online not only domestically, but also overseas. The tender rubber price through this platform is higher than that set by MRB, therefore, we always encourage smallholders to take the opportunity by using this platform,“ he said.-Bernama