Malaysia condemns church attack in Ondo State, Nigeria

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia strongly condemns the armed attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Ondo State, Nigeria on Monday which resulted in at least 50 fatalities.

The Malaysian Foreign ministry in a statement said Malaysia hopes that those responsible for this heinous act will be brought to justice.

“Malaysia extends our deepest condolences and sympathies to the Government and the people of Nigeria, in particular to the bereaved families and victims affected by the attack.

“Malaysia strongly rejects all forms of violence that undermine regional peace and security,“ it added.-Bernama