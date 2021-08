KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia strongly condemns the terror attacks at the vicinity of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday (Aug 26), which resulted in the loss of many innocent lives and injuries to many others.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement yesterday, said the attacks would only further exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

“Malaysia calls on all concerned parties to give their utmost priority to the safety as well as protection of all civilians, including those wishing to leave the country.

“Malaysia commends the important role played by members of the international community and international organisations in ensuring humanitarian assistance reaches those in need in Afghanistan, including vulnerable groups such as women, children and minorities,” the statement said.

The ministry said Malaysia would continue to support efforts to find peaceful and lasting settlement in the interest of Afghanistan and its people.

“The Government of Malaysia conveys our deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families, and prays for a speedy recovery for those injured,” the statement said.-Bernama