Malaysia Cup: KL City advances to quarterfinals, Kedah crashes out

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Cup defending champions Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC will face a tough quarterfinal match against 2022 Super League runners-up Terengganu FC (TFC) this Sunday after beating PDRM FC on a 4-0 aggregate tonight.

KL City emerged victorious at Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras tonight after Zhafri Yahya scored the solitary goal of the match in the 89th minute, ending the match 1-0.

TFC meanwhile beat Sri Pahang FC 4-2 at the return leg match in Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Kuala Nerus to qualify for the quarterfinals with a whooping 9-3 aggregate.

The hosts had a great first half, with Kpah Sherman scoring in the second minute, Muhammad Faisal Abdul Halim in the 29th, and Muhammad Azam Azmi Murad in the 35th but suffered a setback two minutes later when the referee gave TFC player Shahrul Nizam Ros Hasni his marching orders for a foul on Sri Pahang import player Steven Rodriguez.

But TFC was not hampered by being down a man, as Sherman scored his second goal of the match in the 44th minute by converting a penalty.

Sri Pahang managed to mount a comeback of sorts in the second half, scoring two goals in the 71st minute courtesy of Lee Tuck and then Rodriguez in the 83rd, but it was simply not enough.

2016 champions Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC were unable to stop Negeri Sembilan FC from knocking them out of the competition with a 1-2 aggregate as they played to a goalless draw at Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi tonight.

Negeri Sembilan will meet 33-time Malaysia Cup champions, Selangor FC in the quarterfinals, after the Red Giants beat Kelantan FC 1-0 at Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium tonight courtesy of an own goal by Nik Akif Syahiran Nik Mat in injury time. Selangor won with a 3-0 aggregate.-Bernama