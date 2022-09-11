Malaysia Cup: Red-carded TFC keeper Suhaimi has faith in his deputy to thwart KL City

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu FC (TFC) goalkeeper Suhaimi Husin is disappointed that he won’t be able to help his team take on Kuala Lumpur City (KL City) FC in the return leg of the Malaysia Cup competition at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium on Saturday (Nov 11).

This is due to the red card he received for a foul on KL City’s Romel Morales in the first-leg clash at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras on Sunday (Nov 6).

Although the Turtles played the final 35 minutes of the match with 10 men, they still managed to beat the defending champions 1-0.

The 28-year-old Suhaimi is confident that his teammates have what it takes to complete the job on home ground and qualify for the semi-finals.

“Of course, I am disappointed because every player wants to play all the time if possible, more so in a crucial match like this in front of our fans.

“But I have faith in my replacement, be it Abe (Rahadiazli Rahalim) or Shamirza (Yusoff), as they are way better than me,” he told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Shamirza, who was excellent after coming on for Suhaimi against KL City in the first-leg tie, is determined to use all his experience to help TFC reach the semi-finals of the prestigious Malaysia Cup competition.

The 33-year-old even managed to prove that he is far from being ring-rusty when he thwarted several KL City attempts in his first appearance in the Malaysia League (M-League) this season.

“Insya-Allah, I will do my best to help the team win if I’m fielded. However, I will need the support of my teammates to get the job done,” said Shamirza, who has been with the Turtles since 2011. -Bernama