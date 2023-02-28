Malaysia cyclocross C’ships set to test riders’ endurance

PUTRAJAYA: Having produced several world-class cyclists in track, road and mountain bike events, it is not impossible for Malaysia to one day have excellent riders in cyclocross or CX.

Cyclocross basically comprises many laps of a short course featuring pavement, wooded trails, grass, steep hills and obstacles. It also requires a rider to quickly dismount, carry the bike while navigating the obstruction and remount.

Paving the way for Malaysia to realise this dream is the inaugural Malaysia Cyclocross Championships, which is divided into two levels - domestic and international - at the D.R. Seenivasagam Recreational Park in Ipoh, Perak on March 11-12.

Malaysia Tourism Promotion Partners Association chief executive officer Mohd Amrin Zairy Adham (pix) said they have received an encouraging response, with over 1,000 participants having registered for the Ipoh races.

“We want to promote cyclocross because it is unique. This race involves three elements... it is rare that we get to see it when it is organised in Europe and the United States from October to February (during autumn and winter) according to the UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) calendar.

“We also hope this race will be the platform to produce talented riders who will one day shine on the world stage,” he said when met during the pre-launch of the championships at Menara Kementerian Belia dan Sukan (KBS) here today, adding that they plan to host the World Championships within the next five years.

After Ipoh, the championships will move to Selangor before the international event is held in Bagan Datuk, Perak, with the dates yet to be finalised.

The total prize money for each race amounts to RM16,000 and the winner of each category will also receive a jersey. A total of 10 categories will be contested at each race.

Those interested in participating can register directly at www.sports360.my or www.bikeaway.com.my or contact the secretariat at 018-9097203. -Bernama