Malaysia day: ‘Bertuah Negaraku’ brings a message of nation’s road to recovery

MALACCA: ‘Bertuah Negaraku’, a dikir barat song, which will be performed by Arjunasukma Academy at the Malaysia Day celebration in Banda Hilir here, will bring the message of the country’s recovery efforts in the transition to the endemic phase after about two years facing economic challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Arjunasukma Academy managing director Mohd Sulhie Yusuf (pix) said the world community is facing economic uncertainty at the global level due to the pandemic that was first detected at the end of 2019.

“When the pandemic hit, everyone was in a difficult situation. Some lost their jobs and so on, but Malaysia rose again due to the efficiency of the country’s leadership in solving related problems.

“Malaysia is on the right and solid track to bounce back from the effects of the pandemic and we are grateful that the economy can be restored compared with countries that are not as fortunate,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

On the performance this Friday, to be held at the Independence Declaration Memorial Square, Mohd Sulhie, fondly known as Abe Yi, said a total of 10 dikir barat musicians from the academy will perform including rebana, gong and canang players as well as ‘jogho’ (singers).

He said the performance will also feature a group of awak-awak (chorus) comprising cultural artists from the National Department for Culture and Arts (JKKN).

“As a traditional music practitioner, I am honoured with the appreciation given by the government for the space and opportunity to perform at the national level.

“This is the first time that we from the Arjunasukma Academy perform on the national stage, thus elevating dikir barat to a higher level,” he said.

The Malaysia Day celebration, which is expected to be attended by about 20,000 visitors, will also feature uniqueness with a fashion theme from the 50s and 60s to brighten up the atmosphere and evoke nostalgia of the formation of Malaysia in September 1963.-Bernama