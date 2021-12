KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia defeated Cambodia 3-1 in the 2020 AFF Cup Group B opening match at Bishan Stadium in Singapore, today

Muhammad Safawi Rasid scored from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute to give Malaysia the lead.

In the second half, Malaysia’s Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid and M Kogileswaran scored the second and third goal in the 60th and 79th minute respectively.

Cambodia’s Sath Rosib pulled one back in the 90th minute.

Malaysia will meet Laos next on Thursday. – Bernama