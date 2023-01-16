Malaysia edge Chile 3-2 to register first win in 2023 World Cup

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia came from behind twice to edge Chile 3-2 and register their first win in a hard-fought Group C match in the Men’s 2023 hockey World Cup at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela, India, today.

Chile, despite making their maiden appearence at the World Cup stage, gave the Speedy Tigers a torrid time and the team coached by Jorge Dabanch, even took the lead twice before Norsyafiq Sumantri ensured victory in the 41st minute.

Malaysia, currently ranked World number 11, started the match on a positive note and came close to taking the lead in the second minute but Muhammad Firhan Ashaari’s shot went wide. However, despite the early scare, Chile, ranked World number 22, shocked coach A. Arul Selvaraj and his boys by taking the lead in the 19th minute through Juan Amoroso’s penalty corner strike.

Six minutes later though Malaysia drew level with the country’s very own penalty corner specialist Muhammad Razie Abd Rahim equalising from a penalty corner strike in the 25th minute but three minutes later Martin Rodriguez restored Chile’s lead when he nailed a quick counter attack.

Stunned by the second goal, the Speedy Tigers showed more urgency when the second half started and from one of such moves, Mohamad Ashran Hamsani scored a well coordinated field goal in the 40th minute to once again draw level.

The equaliser seemed to have restored the confidence of the Speedy Tigers and just a minute later Norsyafiq ensured all three points for the nation with a penalty corner strike.

Coach Arul Selvaraj said a victory in their World Cup campaign was important to restore the confidence of his boys, especially after the 0-4 defeat to three-time champions Holland in their first group match on Saturday.

The coach was also happy with the level of discipline and commiment showed by his boys to stage a comeback against Chile and register an important victory.

“This afternoon we will carry out a recovery session and analyse today’s match before calling it a day. Tomorrow morning we will leave to Bhubaneswar and undergo a training session and finalise our tactical approach before facing New Zealand in an all important match,” he said after the match.

Malaysia are scheduled to face New Zealand (World No.9) in their final deciding Group C match on Thuirsday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Both Malaysia and New Zealand have three points respectively after having played two matches each while Holland are at the top with six points after winning both their matches with identical 4-0 scores.

According to the format of the tournament, the winner of the group automatically qualifies for the quarterfinals while the second and third placed teams play against Group D teams (England, India, Spain and Wales) in a knockout format to qualify for the quarterfinals.

