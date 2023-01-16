Malaysia fourth largest contingent at India Open

NEW DELHI: Malaysia have the fourth largest contingent at the 2023 India Open badminton tournament with 14 men’s and nine women’s players.

China have the biggest representation with 30 shuttlers, followed by Japan with 29 shuttlers and Indonesia, 25 players.

According to the organisers, 242 players from 22 countries will participate in the championships at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here from Jan 17 to 22.

Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen, who won the season-opening Malaysia Open, Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, Malaysian Lee Zii Jia, India’s P.V. Sindhu and Spain’s Carolina Marin are among the top players entered for the tournament.

Other notable Malaysians in the fray are Ng Tze Yong, Soong Joo Ven (men’s singles), Goh Jin Wei (women’s singles), Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik (men’s doubles), Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah (women’s doubles), Hoo Pang Ron-Teoh Mei Xing, Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei, Tan Kian Mei-Lai Pei Jing and Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie.

The India Open has been upgraded to Super 750 status this year. -Bernama