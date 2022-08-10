Malaysia GP: Super Kip, Kasma Daniel, Azroy Hakeem secure Moto 2 wild card tickets

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian motoring fans will get to witness three countrymen racing alongside the world's top racers at the 2022 Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix (GP) at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) from Oct 21 to 23.

The trio are Khairul Idham Pawi or better known as Super Kip, Kasma Daniel Kasmayuddin and Azroy Hakeem Anuar who were given wild card tickets to compete in the Moto2 class, according to Petronas, the main sponsor of the Malaysian GP.

“Petronas is not just the main sponsor again but will highlight Malaysian riders Azroy Hakeem Anuar, Kasma Daniel and Khairul Idham Pawi in the FIM Moto2 World Championship,“ said a post on Petronas’ Motorsports Facebook.

However, Petronas did not reveal the name of the team that will be represented by the three national riders who are also competing in the Asian Road Racing Championship (ARRC) this season.

Khairul Idham had previously competed in the Moto3 and Moto2 classes at the Malaysian GP, ​​the last time being in the 2018 season, while Kasma Daniel was given a 'wild card' ticket in the Moto3 category in the 2017 season.

The presence of the three riders makes it a total of four local riders about to make an appearance at the Malaysian GP after Syarifuddin Azman, better known as Damok, also got a wild card ticket in the Moto3 class, last August.-Bernama