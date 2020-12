KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded 2,234 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24-hours, the highest since the pandemic hit the country in January.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the latest figures bring the total number of infections in the country to 74,499 cases, with 11,867 of them active ones.

Dr Noor Hisham said Selangor continues to record the highest number of daily new cases with 1,428 reported overnight, adding that 1,321 cases were detected from close contact tracing and existing clusters.

He expects the numbers in Selangor to remain high after the Social Security Organisation (SOCSO) expanded its Covid-19 workers screening test programme and also proactive action taken by employers in the Klang Valley.

“Most of the state’s cases involve workplace clusters, especially the Seruling Cluster with 842 cases and the Hentian Cluster (315 cases),“ he said in a statement today.

More to come.