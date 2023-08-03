Malaysia-Indonesia Border Crossing Agreement to be inked this year: Saifuddin Nasution

KUALA LUMPUR: The list of new border entry points is one of the three things that will be finalised under the Border Crossing Agreement (BCA) between Malaysia and Indonesia, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix) said the BCA is expected to be signed during Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s visit to Malaysia later this year.

“Secondly, we have also agreed for the two countries to finalise areas of access because when the gates are open, people will start going in and out and that’s where the potential threats or violations (of regulations) will occur.

“Both countries are currently in discussion to finalise areas of access where people are allowed to be,” he said in reply to Roy Angau Gingkoi (GPS-Lubok Antu) during Question Time.

Roy Angau wanted to know the proactive measures taken by the government to increase security control at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) complexes in Sabah and Sarawak following the development of Nusantara as Indonesia’s new capital city.

Saifuddin said the third thing that will be finalised is the review of the legal elements as the aspect of national security remains a priority to the government.

Meanwhile, he said the number of travellers at the Sabah and Sarawak entry points is expected to see an increase following the opening of Nusantara.

As such, he said the government recently announced an allocation of RM1 billion to improve the capability of the ICQS complexes and other facilities.

He said RM194 million had also been approved to build and upgrade several ICQS complexes and immigration posts at the Sarawak border areas. -Bernama