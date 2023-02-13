Malaysia invites Indian Air Force chief to attend Langkawi aviation show

NEW DELHI: Malaysia has invited the Indian Air Force chief to attend the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) this year.

Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) chief General Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan (pix)

extended the invitation when he called on his Indian counterpart Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari at the Aero India show in the southern Indian city of Bangalore on Monday.

Asghar also invited Chaudhari to visit the RMAF, a Malaysian High Commission official told Bernama.

They discussed Su-30 fighter jet maintenance in Malaysia, and training, exercises and subject matter expert exchange (SMEE) between the two air forces.

The RMAF chief also interacted with key Russian defence industry players at the India event.

In a meeting with Russian state weapons company Rosoboronexport, the RMAF chief invited Russian companies to join LIMA, which is being held from May 23 to 27.

The biennial show in Malaysia is one of the largest aerospace and maritime industry events in the Asia-Pacific region.

The topic of Su-30 maintenance also figured in the RMAF chief’s talks with Russian companies. -Bernama