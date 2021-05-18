Malaysia keen to be at Tokyo Olympics

PETALING JAYA: Come what may, Malaysia will be at the Tokyo Olympics in July.

Olympics Council of Malaysia (OCM) president Tan Sri Norza Zakaria said every agency involved in staging the world’s biggest sporting event has been working tirelessly to ensure safety of athletes and officials.

Even healthcare experts are game for the event to proceed, noting that everything that needs to be done to keep the Covid-19 virus at bay has been done.

Some concerns about the rationale of proceeding with the games have been raised lately, with some sports personalities such as tennis greats Roger Federer and Serena Williams saying they are in two minds about participating.

The Covid-19 has hit Japan hard. As of Sunday, more than 680,000 cases have been reported, with 6,000 to 7,000 new cases reported daily. The death toll has topped the 11,000 mark. The Tokyo metropolitan area is the most severely hit, with more than 152,000 cases to date.

Norza told theSun that the International Olympics Committee (IOC) and the Tokyo Organising Committee have been working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organisation and other relevant agencies to ensure that Tokyo Olympics 2021 will be safe.

“This is not just for athletes, but for the Japanese people as well,” he said.

The IOC has published a playbook that explains in detail the protocols that have been put in place for various stakeholders who will be in Tokyo.

“These protocols include testing (for Covid-19) prior to arrival in Tokyo, as well as testing upon arrival and while in Tokyo. The movement of athletes and officials will also be monitored and athletes and delegates will be confined in travel bubbles,” Norza said.

“Operationally, the IOC and the organising committee will ensure that everyone plays their part in social distancing and maintaining personal hygiene,” he added.

Public health expert Dr Rusli Nordin believes it is safe for Malaysian athletes to participate in the games given that they will have been vaccinated before leaving for Tokyo.

“This risk of being infected will still be there, but if they are infected, it will be less severe.”

However, he cautioned that being vaccinated does not neutralise the possibility of bringing the virus home to Malaysia.

“On their return, they need to be isolated at home for at least 10 days before they rejoin the community and workplaces. While in Tokyo, they should adhere to strict standard operating procedures (SOP), continue to wear a mask and maintain personal hygiene,” added the head of the School of Medicine at Taylor’s University.

Universiti Malaya professor of epidemiology and public health Dr Sanjay Rampal said the plan by the IOC for travel bubbles around athletes and delegates will reduce the risk of transmission.

“They will also undergo multiple compulsory screenings within 72 hours of flying, on arrival and every four days (while in Tokyo),” he said.

He said he is happy with the move to vaccinate everyone in the Malaysian delegation.

He also stressed the need for athletes to strictly observe the SOP to stay safe.