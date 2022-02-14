Malaysia logs 11 new Covid-19 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported a total of 11 new Covid-19 fatalities yesterday, bringing the cumulative death toll to 32,125.

The daily reported deaths have been above 10 for three consecutive days.

Five of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Sabah reported five fatalities, followed by Johor (four) and Kelantan and Pahang (one each).

There were no deaths in the other states and federal territories.

As of midnight, there were 155,673 active cases including 187 in intensive care units (ICU), 109 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 3,040,235.