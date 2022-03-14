Malaysia logs 22,535 new Covid-19 cases, 87 fatalities

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 87 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 33,807.

Twenty-five of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

The state with the highest death cases was Johor (22), followed by Selangor (18), Perak (10), Penang (6), Kuala Lumpur (6), Pahang (5), Kedah (4), Kelantan (4), Malacca (3), Negeri Sembilan (3), Terengganu (3), Sarawak (2) and Sabah (1).

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported 22,535 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative infections to 3,823,571.