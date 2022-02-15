Malaysia logs 24 new Covid-19 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 24 Covid-19 deaths yesterday, bringing the cumulative death toll to 32,149.

Eleven of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Johor and Sabah reported five fatalities each, followed by Selangor (four), Kedah (three), Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan and Terengganu (two each) and Perak (one).

There were no deaths in the other states and federal territories.

As of midnight, there were 168,447 active cases, including 199 in intensive care units (ICU), 115 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 3,061,550.