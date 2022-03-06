Malaysia logs 33,406 new Covid-19 cases, 67 fatalities

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 67 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 33,173.

Twenty-three of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

The state with the highest deaths was Selangor (14) followed by Kedah (12), Johor (10), Perak (8), Sabah (7), Malacca (4), Perlis (4), Kelantan (3), Pahang (3), Negeri Sembilan (1) and Penang (1).

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported 33,406 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative infections to 3,595,172.