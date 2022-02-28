Malaysia logs 40 new Covid-19 fatalities, 24,466 new cases

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 40 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 32,674.

Seventeen of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

The state with the highest death tally was Kedah (8) followed by Johor (5), Penang (5), Perak (4), Sabah (4), Kelantan (3), Pahang (3), Malacca (2), Selangor (2), Kuala Lumpur (2), Negeri Sembilan (1) and Terengganu (1).

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported 24,466 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative infections to 3,419,636.