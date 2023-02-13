Malaysia looking at best options to send relief assistance to quake-hit Syria

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government is engaging with the Syria Embassy here on the best possible options to deliver relief assistance to the affected areas in the wake of the two massive earthquakes centred in southern Turkiye, that also severely hit Syria.

This include an urgent deployment of an Advance Team from Malaysia to Syria, according to the Foreign Ministry(Wisma Putra).

In a tweet today, the ministry said the Joint Secretariat to facilitate the Relief Assistance to Syria met with the Chargé d’affaires of Syria Embassy Mohd Ghiath Ibrahim at the Wisma Putra Ops Room, Putrajaya, earlier today.

Also present at the briefing were the ministry’s Deputy Secretary-General Datuk Norman Muhamad and other team members from various government agencies.

The ministry also urged Malaysians to channel their contributions through the Wisma Putra disaster fund-Tabung Bencana Kementerian Luar Negeri TBKLN.

More than 4,500 victims were reportedly killed and thousands others injured in Syria by the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes on Feb 6.

Donations can be channelled to Tabung Bencana Kementerian Luar Negeri (TBKLN) at account number: 1054 9000 0599 (Affin Bank). -Bernama