Malaysia looking forward to collaboration with UAE on AIMS programme

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Director-General of Higher Education, Prof Datuk Dr. Husaini Omar said Malaysia is looking forward to explore potential collaboration with the United Arab Emirates via the Asian International Mobility for Students Programme (AIMS).

AIMS is a government-to-government programme to enhance student mobility in Asia.

AIMS was established in 2009 and kick-started with a pilot project between Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand, formally known as (MIT), and has been very successful since its inception 12 years ago.

Husaini, in his opening speech yesterday at Abu Dhabi University during his academic visit to UAE, said that there are currently 10 countries participating in AIMS including, but not limited to Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, South Korea, Japan and Cambodia.

“Our partnership will surely help our universities and AIMS to expand the network of contacts that will bring benefit to our respective nations through various ways such as joint venture research and publication,” he said.

He added that AIMS focuses on 10 main fields of study which include international business, food and technology, tourism, language, and that so far 6,228 students from 78 higher education institutions have participated in the programme.