Malaysia Madani a move to drive country’s development: Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Madani concept is the country’s move to make a paradigm shift to drive the development along with developed countries, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix).

He said the concept should be done in a rapid paradigm shift way, not in an evolutionary way.

“...because in the increasingly changing world with various communication systems and rapidly changing technologies, of course we must not miss out on being on the front line to boost development.

“So the important thing is not just physical development, there should be a balance between spiritual matters and physical matters, namely physical happiness and spiritual happiness,“ he said in an exclusive interview with Bernama Radio here yesterday.

On Jan 19, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim introduced Malaysia Madani concept as an effort to drive and restore Malaysia’s dignity and glory in the global arena.

Malaysia Madani is based on six core values namely sustainability, prosperity, innovation, respect, trust and compassion. -Bernama