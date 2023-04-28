Malaysia Madani Open House not politically motivated: Chow

GEORGE TOWN: The holding of Malaysia Madani Open House with the Prime Minister in the six states which are facing state elections is not politically motivated, but rather to promote goodwill among the people.

Penang Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said the open house is an opportunity for the country's top leaders to meet with the people on the ground.

Chow, who is also Penang Chief Minister, said the open house is also an opportunity for the people to meet the Prime Minister.

“The open house is an opportunity to foster closer ties with the people,“ he told reporters at the launch of the Pearl-One Touch Penang application at Dewan Bandaran today.

He was commenting on the claims of several Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders that the so-called Malaysia Madani Open House with the Prime Minister during the Aidilfitri festival season in six states is an abuse of government agencies and machinery.

The series of Malaysia Madani Open House with the Prime Minister will start in Kedah tomorrow followed by Penang on May 6, Negeri Sembilan (May 7), Kelantan (May 12), Terengganu (May 13) and Selangor (May 14). -Bernama