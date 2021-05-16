Malaysia needs to officially declare Israel an apartheid state - Khaled

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysia needs to take firm, clear and radical action against Israeli war crimes and occupation of the Palestinian territories by officially declaring Israel as an apartheid state.

UMNO vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin (pix) said the move would change the position of the regime in world forums and could lead to more serious implications including putting an end to diplomatic relations and a ban on participating in various world events such as the Olympics.

He said the world’s criticism and condemnation were not adequate and should not be seasonal as more Palestinian territories have been illegally occupied by the Zionist regime.

“Previously Malaysia had declared openly to the world that we do not recognise the illegal state of Israel in our passports. Now, we must take a more decisive and radical step by officially declaring Israel as an apartheid state.

“The world must see the genocide of the Arab community, requisition of property and homes as well as large-scale ethnic cleansing by Zionists as a systematic apartheid and war crimes rather than self-defence,“ he said in a statement here today.

Mohamed Khaled, who is also the former Menteri Besar of Johor, said Malaysia must also review the ‘two-state solution’ policy to ensure that this was in line with the aspirations of the people here.

“Today, circumstances have changed a lot. Though there was previously a two-state solution, more and more Palestinian territories have been illegally occupied and the Arab population has been chased away by the Israeli regime.

“As such it is justified to have a re-evaluation of Malaysia’s stand on the two-state policy as parties supporting the government are those against the two-state solution,“ he said.

He said as a country with a clear and independent foreign policy, Malaysia’s stance and voice should be louder because the war crimes and violence against the Palestinian Muslims over the past six decades have become more prevalent and show no signs that they would subside in the near future.

However, he lauded Malaysians for their concern over the issue and for increasing awareness and understanding of the matter.

It was reported that the Israeli Zionist regime’s aggression against the Palestinians started with the attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque on May 7, followed by airstrikes in the Gaza Strip last Monday (May 10) and so far, over 119 Palestinians have reportedly been killed and hundreds more injured. — Bernama